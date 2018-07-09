“Nim’s Island” featured at Palmdale City Library Summer Movie Series

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its summer movie series this Friday with a showing of the 2008 favorite, Nim’s Island.

The movie will start at 1 p.m. Friday, July 13, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Nim’s Island is about a courageous youngster named Nim (Abigail Breslin), who lives on an exotic island with her marine-biologist father and a menagerie of animal friends. When Nim’s father goes missing, she turns to the only person she knows who can help her: adventurer Alex Rover (Gerard Butler). But what she doesn’t know is that Alex Rover is really Alexandra (Jodie Foster), a timid recluse. Though faint of heart, Alexandra must find the courage within herself to come to Nim’s aid.

The final movie scheduled to be shown as part of the summer movie series is Ratatouille (rated G) on July 20.

This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

