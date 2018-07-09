Job recruitment in Palmdale for SYGMA, ITT Industrues

PALMDALE –America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment event this Tuesday for SYGMA, a Sysco Company in Lancaster.

The recruitment event starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale,

Available full time positions and job duties include:

Warehouse Selector – responsible for receiving incoming product, checking against purchase order to ensure accuracy, ensuring all merchandise is properly tallied and a receiving date is tagged on all merchandise, ensuring all slots are stocked properly and all overstock is properly stacked, picking product for routes as defined on the SWAT Equipment, loading product onto trailers for customer delivery, and operating all company warehouse equipment in a safe and reliable manner.

Class A Truck Driver/Helper – responsible for safely and efficiently transporting product from the warehouse to various customers, and properly unloading the product via ramp and dolly according to customer invoices. Work is medium to heavy in nature and half the day is spent driving a tractor/trailer unit. Ability to climb into a trailer, lift up to 50 lb. boxes frequently, lift up to 75 lb. boxes occasionally, and move product on the 2-wheeler. Routes are local, within the Southern California area.

All applicants must possess a high school diploma/GED and must be able to pass a drug test, safely lift 50 pounds frequently, and up to 95 pounds occasionally, use a forklift, floor scrubber, pallet jack, and SWAT. Forklift operation requires the ability to hear warehouse activity. Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, possess right-to-work documents and a valid ID (driver’s license and Social Security card), and must bring a resume tailored for the position.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

Recruitment this Wednesday for several positions at ITT

America’s Job Center of California will also host a recruitment event this Wednesday for ITT Control Technology, an aerospace company in Valencia.

The recruitment event will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

ITT is seeking candidates for the following positions; cost accountant II, AP/AR specialist, assembler operator I & II, test technician II, senior CNC mechanic, financial planning analyst, manufacturing engineer tooling/composite, manufacturing engineer, quality engineer II, master product scheduler, repair station supervisor, strategic account manager, warehouse specialist, quality engineer.

Full job descriptions are available on CalJOBS at www.caljobs.ca.gov.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, bring right-to-work documents (a valid ID/driver’s license and Social Security card), and bring a resume tailored for the position.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.