Littlerock woman gets 26 to life for married boyfriend’s murder

LANCASTER – An Antelope Valley woman convicted of murdering her married boyfriend was sentenced Friday to 26 years to life in state prison.

Ana Rosenda Mancio, also known as Ana Delgado, 43, of Littlerock, was convicted June 5 of first-degree murder for the April 28, 2015 shooting death of Miguel Romero, 46.

Romero was shot five times in the head and once in the wrist while delivering rolls of corn for animals in Littlerock, according to Deputy District Attorney Scott Yang, who called it a “vicious murder.”

Romero’s wife had confronted Mancio and Mancio’s husband about the affair between Mancio and Romero about three days before the killing, but the motive for the shooting was not clear, the prosecutor said.

Cellular telephone records indicate that Mancio’s phone was in the vicinity of the killing around the time of the crime, and a witness said she saw someone resembling Mancio in a vehicle near the scene of the shooting about 30 minutes before hearing the gunshots, Yang said.

Romero was found dead inside his Nissan truck by his wife, who had looked up the Littlerock delivery location for Romero hours earlier, according to Yang. She went to look for him after he failed to respond to phone calls and text messages, the prosecutor said.

Mancio subsequently fled the country through Mexico to Guatemala by claiming a family emergency, according to evidence presented in court.

She returned to the United States six months later through Florida. A warrant charging Mancio with Romero’s murder was filed in July of 2016, and Mancio was arrested in Florida a year later when she attempted to buy guns, according to court testimony.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

