Canyon Country woman gets 10 years for drunken crash that killed mother of 6

LOS ANGELES – A Canyon Country woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison for causing a crash last fall in Santa Clarita that killed a mother of six, who was driving home after visiting her premature twin daughters in a hospital.

Alexia Alilah Cina, 21, was driving southbound on Golden Valley Road at a high rate of speed when her car struck the center median and crashed head-on into Katie Snyder Evans’ Honda on the northbound side of the road on Oct. 6, 2017, according to Deputy District Attorney Courtney Armendariz.

The 37-year-old mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle struck the two Hondas involved in the initial crash. One person suffered critical injuries and another suffered minor injuries in the secondary crash, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s traffic investigators said toxicology test results revealed Cina had a blood-alcohol content of 0.21 percent — more than double the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Cina was initially charged with four counts, including murder, in connection with the crash. She pleaded no contest June 25 to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

