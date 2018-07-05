“The Lion King” kicks off Family Movie Night at the Palmdale Amphitheater this Friday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s popular Family Movie Night returns this Friday with the Disney classic The Lion King.

Ticket booths open at 5 p.m., the gates open at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk on Friday, July 6, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Free family activities will be available from 6 to 8 p.m., while supplies last. Tickets for Family Movie Night are $4, with kids 12 and under admitted free with an adult. Parking is free.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Moviegoers may bring a picnic dinner and non-alcoholic beverages. Snack vendors will be on-site.

“Family Movie Nights have become a beloved summer tradition for Palmdale families,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “They bring our community together in a festive environment where laughter and fun reign supreme. It’s awesome to see so many attendees dress up as their favorite movie characters and make this more than a movie—it’s an experience.”

The Lion King follows the adventures of the young lion Simba (Matthew Broderick), the heir of his father, Mufasa (James Earl Jones). Simba’s wicked uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons), plots to usurp Mufasa’s throne by luring father and son into a stampede of wildebeests. But Simba escapes, and only Mufasa is killed. Simba returns as an adult to take back his homeland from Scar with the help of his friends Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella). Rated G.

Other movies in the Family Movie Night lineup include Despicable Me 3 on July 13; Little Mermaid on Aug. 3; and Coco on Aug. 10.

For more information, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com or call 661-267-5611.

