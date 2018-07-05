Homeless woman struck and killed by Metrolink Train in Newhall area

NEWHALL- A Metrolink train struck and fatally injured a 53-year-old homeless woman at a railroad crossing in the Newhall area Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash involving train No. 282 took place at the Market Street crossing around 6:55 a.m. Thursday, July 5, according to Metrolink spokesman Chris Gutierrez.

No one was injured on the train, Gutierrez said.

The victim was a well-known homeless woman in the area, said Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station.

“The crash was an accident,” Bauer told City News Service. “We have several witnesses who saw the woman cross over street. She then accidentally dropped some personal items on the track and was bending down to pick them up when she was struck by the train.”

The name of the victim was withheld pending family notification.

The train was released around 10 a.m. and the tracks were cleared, Gutierrez said.

