Firefighters extinguish brushfire in Palmdale that burned a half acre

PALMDALE – County firefighters extinguished a brushfire Wednesday evening that scorched about a half-acre of grass in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, near the intersection of North 25th West and Elizabeth Lake Road, county fire department Inspector David Michel said.

The department sent out five engines to quell the flames, Michel said.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

A knockdown was declared about 8:45 p.m. Michel said. Crews remained at the scene to put out any hotspots that might flare up.

