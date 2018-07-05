Clues sought in fatal Lancaster hit-and-run

LANCASTER – Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying two drivers whose vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in Lancaster.

The victim, identified by family members as 32-year-old Chenille Van Bastelaar, was struck about 12:50 a.m. on June 23 at the intersection of Avenue J and Andale Avenue.

She was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle that was westbound on Avenue J, according to Detective Matthew Davis of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Vehicle debris found at the location indicates the suspect vehicle may possibly be a 2002-2007 C-class Mercedes sport edition with wide tires,” Davis said. “The vehicle is possibly green or teal in color.”

The vehicle will likely have front-end damage, possibly toward its left side, the detective said.

“Witnesses at the scene state a second vehicle, (a) gray sedan, hit the pedestrian while she laid in the roadway,” Davis said.

The second vehicle stopped momentarily before heading west on Avenue J, he said.

A witness said the vehicle was being driven by a Hispanic woman, 25-30 years old and a Hispanic woman of the same age was a passenger in the car, Davis said.

“This information is still being investigated and verified,” Davis said.

After the collision, Van Bastelaar was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Davis at 661-948-8466.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

