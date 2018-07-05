Boy injured in fireworks-related incident

LANCASTER – A boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles after a fireworks-related incident in Lancaster, authorities said.

The boy was injured around 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, in the area of West Avenue J-9 and Beech Street, said Lt. R. Cartmill of the sheriff’s Lancaster station.

The boy suffered a serious injury to one of his hands, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

However, the boy’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The boy was not identified and his age was not immediately available. No further information was released on the incident.

The sheriff’s arson-explosives unit took over the investigation.

–