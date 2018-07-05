Authorities identify the four people killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE – The two adults and two young children who died July 3 in a Palmdale crash with an AVTA carpool van have been publicly identified by the coroner’s office.

They were Lei’ani Cathey, 20, Bryan Byrd, 21, Lei’niyah Byrd, 2, and Blayre Byrd, 1, according to coroner’s Investigator Kristy McCracken.

The fatal crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, on Sierra Highway just north of Avenue O in the Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate that a family of four in a 1997 Kia Sephia were traveling northbound on Sierra Highway when for an unknown reason their vehicle veered across the center divider and was struck by an Antelope Valley Transit Authority Van in the number 1 southbound lane of Sierra Highway. The vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines prior to being struck and came to rest along the dirt shoulder,” the news release states.

The van driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

Lei’ani Cathey, Bryan Byrd, and Lei’niyah Byrd died at the scene, and Blayre Byrd died at the hospital, coroner’s officials said.

An online fund has been established to help cover the cost of the family’s burial. Bryan Byrd, his fiancee Lei’ani Cathey, and their two daughters “were a loving family and will always be missed,” according to grieving loved ones who set up the gofundme account. To donate to their funerals, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/pyy9n-funeral.

[Additional information via City News Service.]

