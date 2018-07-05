4-year-old girl killed in single vehicle crash in Lancaster July 3

LANCASTER – A 4-year-old girl died Tuesday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a traffic control signal at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, on Avenue K at the intersection of 20th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a Toyota sedan being driven by an adult male with two female juveniles and one male juvenile… collided into a traffic control signal at the intersection. The Toyota was driving west through the intersection when, for an unknown reason, the Toyota drifted to the right and collided with the pole,” the news release states.

The 4-year-old female passenger was critically injured in the collision and transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, according to the news release. Her name has not yet been released pending of kin notification.

The male driver and the two other juvenile passengers were airlifted to a trauma center in Los Angeles to be treated for their injuries. Their names and the extent of their injuries were not released.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

