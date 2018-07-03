Four killed in two-vehicle crash in Palmdale [updated]

PALMDALE – Two adults and two young children — believed to be a family of four — were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Palmdale.

A sedan and an Antelope Valley Transit Authority van pool vehicle were involved in the collision, which occurred about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Sierra Highway near Avenue O, officials said.

According to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter, three people died at the scene: a man about 20-25 years old; a woman about 20-25; and a girl about 1-2 years old. Another girl, about a year old, died at a hospital, Winter said.

An investigator told reporters at the scene the victims are believed to be a mother, father and their two children.

Their names were withheld, pending notification of relatives.

The van driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s department, which reported that investigators believe the family’s vehicle veered into the path of the oncoming van.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.

UPDATE: The sheriff’s department has released more information regarding the fatal collision. According to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station: “The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate that a family of 4 in a 1997 Kia Sephia were traveling northbound on Sierra Highway when for an unknown reason their vehicle veered across the center divider and was struck by an Antelope Valley Transit Authority Van in the number 1 southbound lane of Sierra Highway. The vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines prior to being struck and came to rest along the dirt shoulder.”

UPDATE: The Antelope Valley Transit Authority released the following statement: “Reports indicate that an employee of our contracted labor provider, Transdev, was driving an AVTA vehicle at the time of the accident. He has been taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with undisclosed injuries. We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate event and extend our most sincere condolences to the families of those involved. We will work closely with authorities and Transdev to ascertain and fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event and provide further information as it is made available.”

