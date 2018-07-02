PALMDALE – A man and two women were robbed at gunpoint in their Palmdale home Sunday night, after returning from work at a restaurant, authorities said.
The home invasion robbery occurred at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, July 1, in the 2600 block of Trudeau Lane, according to Lt. Steve DeJong of the Palmdale sheriff’s station.
“Three males entered the location when the residents got home, held them hostage and took cash and jewelry,” DeJong said. “They were armed with handguns.”
The suspects may have followed the three victims home from the restaurant or waited outside the home until they arrived, the lieutenant said.
No injuries were reported.
–
6 comments for "Robbers get into Palmdale home, rob residents at gunpoint"
Lisa says
Typical AV
Reyna says
This happens everywhere. Last year, an elderly couple in Valencia were robbed and tied up in their garage after they came home from church. I know their daughter. She said it was very traumatic for them.
Always watch your surroundings, no matter where you are!
Red says
West Side?? There goes your neighborhood.
Grams says
This is scary, too close to home. I hope they catch the bastards POS!
Bigger than the AV. says
Sounds old too fishy I wonder if the 3 victims owned the restaurant, If so you may want to look at youre employees or look at your neighbors the ones that stay home all day you know what I mean.
feelingsafe says
Yay i feel so safe in the AV