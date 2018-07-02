LANCASTER – A burned body was located in a cistern at an abandoned home in the Lancaster area.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives were sent about 9:20 a.m. Monday, July 2, to the area of 220th Street East and East Avenue F. A detective told a news photographer at the scene that the body was burned and found inside a water cistern at an abandoned house.
Information was not immediately available on the person’s gender, identity or cause of death.
“The body was found yesterday at about 4:30 p.m. by location film scouts,” Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detective Ray Lugo told the photographer. “They left the area at about 10:30 p.m., but did not make the call (until) some time this morning at about 8:30 a.m.”
Lancaster deputies confirmed the find and notified the homicide unit, Lugo said.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
–
8 comments for "Burned body found in cistern in Lancaster area"
Just wondering says
if any film of the deceased was taken.
Tim Scott says
Locations scouts don’t usually have a “Hollywood camera crew” along, but they most likely shot some cell phone video. Why do you ask?
scout says
Location scouting kit: Camera, notebook, camcorder and headphones for recording test video, and audio, watch, cell phone. So, yes, Tim, they are the camera crew that might be from Hollywood.
Tim Scott says
By “Hollywood camera crew” I was referring to the people you would find on set for actual shooting, but thanks for the “correction.”
walter says
Thats hollyweird for you folks.
Becky says
Film scouts found the body one day but didn’t report it until the next? That’s suspicious. R.I.P. to the soul who lost his/her life.
Alexis says
@Becky…Thinking the same thing. The film scouts found the body at 4:30 p.m. they hung around the same area until 10:30 p.m. they did not make the call until 8:30 a.m. the next morning. Guess they figured this poor soul was already dead, so grabbing a bite to eat, a few drinks, and a few hours sleep wouldn’t harm anything. How sad.
Tim Scott says
Probably just debating among themselves whether it was real. Eventually the known pranksters in the crew convinced the others that they didn’t do it.