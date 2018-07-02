Burned body found in cistern in Lancaster area

LANCASTER – A burned body was located in a cistern at an abandoned home in the Lancaster area.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were sent about 9:20 a.m. Monday, July 2, to the area of 220th Street East and East Avenue F. A detective told a news photographer at the scene that the body was burned and found inside a water cistern at an abandoned house.

Information was not immediately available on the person’s gender, identity or cause of death.

“The body was found yesterday at about 4:30 p.m. by location film scouts,” Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detective Ray Lugo told the photographer. “They left the area at about 10:30 p.m., but did not make the call (until) some time this morning at about 8:30 a.m.”

Lancaster deputies confirmed the find and notified the homicide unit, Lugo said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

