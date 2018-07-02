5 arrested in large marijuana bust near Rosamond

ROSAMOND – More than 2,500 marijuana plants were seized and five people were arrested on Friday when officers from various agencies served nine search warrants in the Kern County portion of the Neenach area, just west of Rosamond, authorities said.

The operation was conducted Friday, June 29, by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, with the assistance of the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Narcotics Task Force; deputies with Kern County Sheriff’s Office East Division substations; and officers from the Kern County Probation Department, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators located and seized 2,508 marijuana plants, 30 pounds of processed marijuana, and four firearms… The estimated street value of the marijuana plants is $5,266,800 and the estimated street value for the processed marijuana is $21,000,” the news release states.

Alejandro Ramirez, 25, Josua Flores Santos, 27, Jose Garcia, 41, Adam Garcia, 20, and Lena Makshanoff, 71, were arrested on suspicion of various drug charges related to the illegal cultivation of marijuana, according to the news release.

Investigators also found restricted use pesticides, as well as holes used to dispose of waste at some of the grow sites, officials said.

“These items can cause environmental hazards for the surrounding areas. The public is reminded to follow the current laws set forth by the state and county as it relates to the cultivation and possession of marijuana,” the news release states.

No further information on the operation was immediately available.

–