ROSAMOND – More than 2,500 marijuana plants were seized and five people were arrested on Friday when officers from various agencies served nine search warrants in the Kern County portion of the Neenach area, just west of Rosamond, authorities said.
The operation was conducted Friday, June 29, by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, with the assistance of the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Narcotics Task Force; deputies with Kern County Sheriff’s Office East Division substations; and officers from the Kern County Probation Department, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
“Investigators located and seized 2,508 marijuana plants, 30 pounds of processed marijuana, and four firearms… The estimated street value of the marijuana plants is $5,266,800 and the estimated street value for the processed marijuana is $21,000,” the news release states.
Alejandro Ramirez, 25, Josua Flores Santos, 27, Jose Garcia, 41, Adam Garcia, 20, and Lena Makshanoff, 71, were arrested on suspicion of various drug charges related to the illegal cultivation of marijuana, according to the news release.
Investigators also found restricted use pesticides, as well as holes used to dispose of waste at some of the grow sites, officials said.
“These items can cause environmental hazards for the surrounding areas. The public is reminded to follow the current laws set forth by the state and county as it relates to the cultivation and possession of marijuana,” the news release states.
No further information on the operation was immediately available.
–
3 comments for "5 arrested in large marijuana bust near Rosamond"
Bob says
Complete waste of resources then they attempt to justify the waste with invironmental concerns? I call bs
JohnnyVibes says
I have a mobile dispensary and I serve the AV and some surrounding communities.
My business is currently a non profit that is here to serve patients in need of this type of medicine and soon to be recreational and for profit with CA government oversight.
I also operate grow locations throughout the antelope valley and i know 90% of all indoor commercial growers through out this area.
I can tell you right now there is not any “churches” or former church locations that grow marijuana. You are spreading rumors throughout our wonderful community.
Take care.
Chuy Nazareth says
Wow, because weed kills so many people each year huh?(SARCASM) The DEA should also look into the churches that are in the marijuana business, these damn religious hypocrites are the reason why there are no legal weed shops up here in the AV, I know of 4 people from different cult temples that work or worked for their churches, setting up grow houses, cultivate and sell to the dispensaries. I wonder if the irs knows this? I hate all these damn churches in the area, damn social parasites