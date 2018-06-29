Dana Schroer is 2018 “Walk on Words” poetry contest winner

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected a poem by Palmdale resident Dana Schroer as the winning entry in the City’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest. An unveiling ceremony was held on Thursday, June 28, in front of the Palmdale City Library.

As part of City’s Public Art program, entrants were asked to submit original compositions with the theme of “Palmdale History” that were no more than 12 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 35 characters per line, including spaces.

Schroer’s work was one of 117 submissions. The winning poem:

Palmdale my “Palmenthal”

German travelers arrived

A tough journey

They survived

Joshua trees

For Palms mistaken

Settled here

And stayed unshaken.

Honorable mention winners were Rylin Sewalaon, Daniella Cordova, Karen Stenback, Alexis Miron, Challen David, Yitzel Serna, Louis Denning, Althena Ravenswood, Tom Llewellyn, Nicholas Eliopulos and Sylvia Park.

Previous “Walk on Words” winners are:

· 2017 – Theme: Summer – by Tyler Farrell, Domenic Massari Park

· 2016 – Theme: Parks Make Life Better – by Mitchell Seyfer; Marie Kerr Park

· 2016 – “Generations of Pioneers” by Mary Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

· 2016 – “Guardians Brave Let Palmdale Play” by Louis Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

· 2015 – “Everyone Has A Story To Tell” by Joan Enguita Willingham; Legacy Commons for Active Seniors

· 2015 – “Summer Fun” by Ed Robinson; DryTown Water Park

· 2014 – “One Day” by Steven Brito; Palmdale Playhouse

· 2013 – “What Beauty Holds Us Captive Here,” by Mary Denning; Poncitlán Square

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–