Boy killed in single-vehicle crash, Llano driver arrested

PALMDALE – An 11-year-old boy was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed near the community of Llano southeast of Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, in the 30000 block of Valyermo Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver, 32-year-old Kevin Redman of Llano, was arrested, the CHP reported. It was not immediately revealed what charges he might face.

“Redman … was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma northbound on the 30000 block of Valyermo Road at 50 miles per hour with three juvenile passengers,” a CHP statement said. “Redman was driving at an excessive speed for the roadway and failed to properly negotiate a turn. As a result, the vehicle left the roadway, and collided into the adjacent mountain. Alcohol was a contributing cause of this collision.”

Redman suffered “moderate” injuries in the crash, as did a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, the CHP reported.

The 11-year-old boy died at a hospital. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

–