Sheriff’s deputy charged with falsifying records

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of misleading supervisors about the hours he worked and falsifying patrol records pleaded not guilty Wednesday to seven felony counts.
Matt Kochaon, 54, is charged with one count of grand theft and six counts of removing, destroying or falsifying a public record while an official custodian of records, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Kochaon — who was assigned at the time to the sheriff’s department’s Parks Bureau’s Southern Region — allegedly drove his patrol vehicle to his Riverside home at the end of his shift between September 2016 and October 2016, and then reportedly logged out from his shift at home, which resulted in salary overpayment, according to prosecutors.
He also allegedly made patrol log entries of his response to calls for backup when he was at home, according to prosecutors.
Kochaon is due back in a courtroom July 26, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to require him to stand trial.
If convicted as charged, he could face up to nine years and eight months in local custody, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Kochaon — a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s department — was relieved of duty in February 2017 pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s department.
“When the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s (LASD) Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau (ICIB) became aware of the criminal allegations, a comprehensive investigation was initiated. Through the course of their investigation, ICIB investigators obtained information indicating that various crimes had occurred,” according to the statement, which noted that the case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office last year for filing consideration.
“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department expects all of its members to hold themselves to the highest ethical and professional standards at all times. Department members who choose to violate the law and public trust will not be tolerated,” according to the statement.
13 comments for "Sheriff’s deputy charged with falsifying records"
RAM says
Proof cops are liars and cheaters too. Hope he has to pay it all back and then he gets hit by a bus
Jess Rodriguez says
Notice anything peculiar about the last three stories regarding deputies getting charged with crimes? I did not see mention they ever worked anywhere near the Antelope Valley. Where is Park Bureau south ?
Nisha says
… lying on their time cards isn’t the extent of it. Bunch of crooks, they’re rounding up our traffic infractions, now. If we’re going 61 in a 55? They’ll write us up, for 65. It’s on account they’ll make a little more money.
J says
Youre right! I got pulled over once going 60 on a 55 but the cop put 67 on my ticket but then the genius showed the judge the speedometer report that read 72MPH and he tried telling the judge he cut me a break but he didnt bother to say anything until the judge noticed the mistake so he looked stupud and the judge called BS.
F you Rodriguez you bald piece of Sh!t
Be equal says
I wonder how many innocent people he put in jail a liar is a liar
James says
That’s excessive prison time for a few dollars and papers. The entire judicial system has to be remodeled. He should be given the opportunity to repay what he owes and do no prison time. It’s the most logical and humane thing. We are living under a dragonian government. Hopefully Trump will fix the system, he’s been doing a good job so far.
Alexis says
@James…When a Law Enforcement Officer breaks the law, consequences should be tougher, because they are held to a higher standard. Hence the words law enforcement.
James says
Alexis, that’s against the constitution, “equality under the law”
If you let the judicial system get away with violating the Constitution this once then there is no protections for the American people.
Alexis says
@James…We entrust them with upholding the law. When they break it, they undermine public trust and respect for the law. Also it’s a common trick for judges to overturn convictions of cops once the public eye is no longer focused on them.
AV Illegal says
Really, when did this happen in the past Alexis? Do you happen to have any details?
The guy broke the law, prosecute him. Just because he is a cop does not mean there are special tougher laws for cops…..
Tim Scott says
Actually, yes there are…as there should be. Violations of the public trust are crimes that ONLY people in positions of public trust can commit. That means that prosecuting them when they do isn’t discriminatory, or a violation of equal protection, it’s just part of holding a position of public trust. We don’t say “well, homeless people never get prosecuted for corruption, so Wrecks Parris shouldn’t either.” Same with cops.
Alexis says
@AV Illegal…Read the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics. They take an oath to uphold the law, so when they break the law the sentences should be much stiffer.
Alexis says
Local custody? What’s that?