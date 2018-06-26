Suspect crashes during chase in Palmdale, leaves 2 children in car

PALMDALE – A reckless driving suspect led deputies on an approximately five-minute chase Monday afternoon in Palmdale, then fled the scene after crashing his vehicle, leaving two 6-year-old children inside.

It began about 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 25, when a deputy spotted a Nissan Altima being driven recklessly on East Palmdale Boulevard near Division Street, according to Lt. Steve De Jong of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station and a news photographer at the scene.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into another car stopped at a traffic light at 10th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.

The driver fled and was not immediately apprehended, according to the sheriff’s department.

Another man remained inside the Nissan along with the two children and was arrested after marijuana and a loaded .45-caliber handgun was found in the vehicle, De Jong said.

As deputies investigated, a woman who said she was the children’s mother arrived and a check showed she had an outstanding arrest warrant and she was taken into custody, according to De Jong.

County Department of Children and Family Services personnel were called to the scene to determine if a responsible guardian could be found to take custody of the children, De Jong said.

Investigators were working to determine the identity of the driver, De Jong said.

–