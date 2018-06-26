Becerra sues Trump administration over child separation policy

LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday that he is co-leading a coalition of 18 attorneys general in suing the administration of President Donald Trump over the government’s “zero tolerance” illegal immigration policy, which until recently included separating children from their parents at the Mexican border.
The complaint, filed in federal court in Seattle, alleges that the policy violates the fundamental due process rights of parents to be together with their children, equal protection rights afforded to parents and their children, as well as other constitutional and statutory claims.
“Child internment camps in America … the Trump Administration has hit a new low,” Becerra said in a statement. “President Trump’s indifference towards the human rights of the children and parents who have been ripped away from one another is chilling. Today we are taking the Trump Administration to court because the safety, security and well-being of our children is too important to be threatened by a heartless political maneuver.”
A representative of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security could not immediately be reached for comment.
The complaint alleges that the administration is in violation of parents’ and children’s constitutional rights, is detrimental to the health and safety of California residents, and violates the state’s sovereignty provided by the U.S. Constitution.
The lawsuit contends that the policy — in which more than 2,000 children have allegedly been separated from their parents — has caused measurable harm to immigrant communities throughout the nation.
“I strongly support our Attorney General’s efforts to protect children and keep families together,” Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement. “It’s the right thing to do.”
Trump recently rescinded the practice of separating the families, but critics have charged that there is no coherent plan for reuniting the families already separated.
According to the lawsuit, the Trump policy is creating more unaccompanied migrant children and inflicting additional trauma on them that will require the states to use resources to address, in effect creating an unnecessary financial burden for states.
12 comments for "Becerra sues Trump administration over child separation policy"
Tom says
More of our hard earned California tax dollars stolen by political figures put in place to fight for us yet fight harder for people not even citizens of the country.
Alexis says
Did you sue the Obama administration for separating families, and all the atrocities that went with the separations? No I’m not a Republican or a Democrat.
Matt says
During the Obama administration, the only people separated were those who had felonies. Trumps administration separated, well…….everyone. You are comparing apples and oranges. Also neither Republican or Democrat.
Alexis says
You might want to double check on that, Matt. Sexual assaults, among many other atrocities committed by border patrol. Not just those that had felonies either. This is just more magnified.
Matt says
Lol. You are Republican. A small percentage still can’t be compared to everyone that attempts to cross. Are you really serious about that?
Alexis says
@Matt… You might want to check ACLU.org about how monstrous the Border Patrol was during Obama administration toward tens of thousands of children, and mothers. Now that the Border Patrol union endorses Trump you can’t even imagine the continued horrors that are and will happen.
Alexis says
Yes, Matt, I am serious. Of course you would “LOL” me, and call me a Republican. You see, because I detest the actions of both parties, I can see the hypocrisy. I won’t play your blame game, and call you a Democrat. continue on, Matt.
Fiona says
Well you sound very upset about it. Seems like u are a republican
B.O.B. says
Mr. Becerra. Stop wasting tax dollars.
I guess your doing what attorneys do best.
Sue Sue Sue !!!!
tired of illegals and sanctuary cities says
I am all for immigration reform. Part of the reform needs to put a stop to anchor babies. If they aren’t here legally, then your kids born here should be illegal as well. I am all for limiting who we allow into the USA. Crossing illegally is a crime amd it should be punishable…WITHOUT SEPARATING FAMILIES. Send the whole family back! Less cost and drama!
Why do these illegals coming from central & south america keep having babies in such a war torn violent world? Violence has been going on for decades and they have no common sense to not start a family in an environment like that?
Cecil Compton says
Only America is called dirty names,when we try to enforce our borders. All of these countries know exactly what they are doing. They themselves have borders,accept no one wants to go to any of these countries. Why ? Nothing is free. It’s costing America,and AmeRicans dearly. Why should immigrants get to come to America,and get paid for it. We Americans are being put last. America needs to build the wall,change our laws for the times. Hire more agents,and more thechnology. These illegal immigrants should face with harsher punishment. In my mind, it would be cheaper on America,if we made up some peanut butter,and jelly sandwiches, put the parents, and kids on a bus to the nearest border crossing. Watch them cross back over. America doesn’t owe these people a damn thing. When it comes to mexico, I would stop paying out all the money we send them. Stop all trade. Stop all the security intel
Charge higher tariffs It’s not fair to those who come legally. Follow the laws,and do the work. If an illegal comes across illegal with kids,or have kids in America. I feel the kids are as illegal as the parents. All should be sent home.Obama didn’t have his hands clean in dealing with the illegal immigration. At least Trump is looking for a answer to the problem. No matter what Trump does ,it wont be good enough, but at least he is leaving a path to citizenship. As a citizen of America I’m tired of illegal immigration for many reasons. All of these blow hard poloticians have let the illegal immigration issue blow up,by not dealing with it sooner. Both the Democrats,and Republicans are both responsible for letting this fester. Trump is the only one who has stepped up. Give him some support, and credit
Laughing says
Rather than making the children illegal due to parents status, how about a middle ground?
Eliminate ‘anchor’ and insert dual-citizen for the child.
Now they can live with their parents in the country they came from, and have the benefit of being a US citizen since they were born here. That would allow the children to stay here with relatives that are legal as well.