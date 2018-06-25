Woman killed in Lancaster hit and run, witnesses sought

LANCASTER – Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Lancaster early Saturday morning.

The fatal collision happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, June 23, on Avenue J and Andale Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates a pedestrian was in the roadway in a very dark section of Avenue J and was struck by an unknown vehicle. Vehicle debris found at the location indicates the suspect vehicle may possibly be a 2001-2007 ‘C’ class Mercedes,” the news release states.

A disturbance at the Eastside Carwash was reported just before the crash, and investigators are trying to determine if the two incidents are related, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The deceased pedestrian, a female believed to be in her 40s, has not yet been identified, according to the sheriff’s department.

Detectives were unable to locate any witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit at 661-948-8466.

