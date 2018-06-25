Traffic enforcement operation planned for Lancaster this Wednesday

LANCASTER – Extra officers will be on duty in Lancaster this Wednesday, June 27, looking for violations made by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians, authorities announced.

The “Bike & Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation” is part of an overall effort to lower deaths and injuries, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The news release did not specify where in Lancaster or what time the traffic enforcement operation is taking place.

The department mapped out locations where bicycle and pedestrian-related traffic crashes happened over the past three years, and extra officers will be on duty patrolling those areas, officials said.

“Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in cross walks or any other dangerous violation. Additionally, enforcement will be taken for observed violations when pedestrians cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way. Bike riders will be stopped and citations issued when they fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists,” the news release states.

Funding for the Bike and Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation in Lancaster is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–