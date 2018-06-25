Supervisor’s motion to tackle dumping in Antelope Valley

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will present a motion at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that asks for a coordinated plan to combat the problem of illegal waste disposal in the Antelope Valley.
“I am very concerned about the increase of illegal dumping, particularly in the Antelope Valley,” Barger said. “Illegal dumping is a blight on the community that erodes the quality of life for our residents.”
Barger’s motion cites a 2007 ordinance adopted by the board that requires residents and businesses in unincorporated Antelope Valley communities to pay for trash pickup, or to file as “self-haulers.” However, since the ordinance passed, only one application to be a self-hauler has been filed, which some see as proof that the inconvenience of the dumping process has dissuaded residents and commercial entities from following proper protocol.
The second root cause of the issue, according to the motion, is enforcement. While county departments have filed notices of violation on land that contains illegal waste, the property owners of such land are not always the party at fault, as they often live out of state or even out of the country.
“There are many possible approaches to solve this problem. Residents should be incentivized to dispose of waste legally and illegal dumping enforcement efforts must be significantly increased,” Barger said.
The motion asks fellow board members to direct the county Chief Executive Office to convene the Department of Public Works, Department of Regional Planning, Department of Public Health, County Counsel, the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Department, County Fire, the Illegal Dumping Task Force, and other pertinent county departments to create a coordinated action plan with recommendations to address illegal dumping in the Antelope Valley, as well as other rural areas of the county.
The recommendations, she said, should include a coordinated county- driven illegal dumping enforcement plan, an assessment of existing funding for these efforts and, if necessary, recommendations for the allocation of additional funds and strategies to incentivize residents to dispose of waste legally in a proper setting.
9 comments for "Supervisor’s motion to tackle dumping in Antelope Valley"
Annoyed says
Or maybe the cities and counties should look at the ridiculous prices at the dumps. Kern County residents go to the dump for free…. I know more people would take their trash instead of dumping it.
Wait that’s too simple a solution and our money is spent on lazy low lifes instead.
Abc123 says
Dumper, I really hope that the couch your talking about wasn’t on 20th east, and k8. Regardless if it’s the west side or east side we are all citizens of Lancaster and deserve clean deserts. I am guessing you replaced the old couch with a new one? If so I am sure you had the extra few bucks to take it to the dump.
Alexis says
When we moved to Edwards from Germany, I immediately fell in love with the desert. I still love the desert, and it breaks my heart to see all the trash that people dump because of laziness, and self-centeredness. I cry when I see large areas destroyed by unwanted stuff left by selfish people that justify ruining this beautiful desert. It’s getting worse, because there are people that don’t care about the eyesore as long as it’s not where they live.
Laughing says
Game cameras do wonders in getting pics of those plates at night in common dumping areas.
Your illegal dumping tickets will soon arrive in the mail.
The Dumper says
Dear Thatsmy Backyard,
I have trash service. however, anything more then a blue trashcan a week cost more money If I leave a couch out to get it picked up, it costs me $30 that I do no have.
My roomates accumulate more trash then anyone I have ever met with boxes like crazy and just random stuff over time.
Im really sorry..
The good news is: I dont plan on dumping any time soon.
Maybe by the next time I need to remove large amounts of waste, the city of Lancaster will start giving out vouchers to the dump.
Sincerely,
The Dumper
Thatsmy Backyard says
Dear Dumper,
Do you not have any family or friends that you could dump your trash in their trash cans? In the city of Palmdale if your family or friends has trash service the Waste Management will pick up that old couch at no cost, just set a date up for pick up. There are ways to work this out instead of making the desert your personal trash can.
C. Garcia says
I live in Littlerock and it is really bad out here the trash and dumping, there is Sheriff out in the desert on motorcycles but they are only driving around chasing people on quads and motorcycles. I have not seen anymore questioned or chased when they are dumping here in the desert.
thedumper says
I dump often out in the desert.. I know this will make you readers mad but Im sorry. I struggle and I dont have much money.. I’ve tried to get a dumpster from Waste Management but my goodness they are super expensive.
Lancaster does not give out the two free dump vouchers a year like Palmdale. There is no other options other then to pay or take a risk of 1k Fine and dump in the desert in the middle of the night.
I recently had a old couch i needed to get rid of..
Here was my options:
-Dump on side of road at night (low risk if you do it right from getting caught)
-Pay the $30 to have waste management come and pick it up.
-Try to get rid of it via Goodwill who most likely would have rejected it.
So, yea i dumped it on the side of the road.
Dont worry, I dumped it on the eastside where most trash is anyways keeping our lovely westside nice and clean.
Im confessing this here so maybe someone from the city counsel will see this and do what Palmdale does and offer free vouchers for the dump.
good day everyone..
Lancaster City Council says
Dear Dumper,
You just keep on doing what you do.
Palmdale negotiated that deal with waste management where their citizens can just call for pickup of things like an old couch, and they get those voucher things for two loads a year. When we negotiated with Waste Management they were concerned that they might have to offer that same level of service in Lancaster, and they were complaining about how it cost them a lot of money.
That gave us an opportunity to make a sweetheart of a deal, where any business or residence owned by a council member or high ranking member of city staff gets free pickup and they also provided a direct cash kickback for each of us. It saved them a ton, and lined my pockets, so it’s another win/win deal arranged by our great mayor!
Have a great day su…ummm…faithful constituent.