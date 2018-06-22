Palmdale man dies in collision with big rig on 14 Fwy

SANTA CLARITA – A man was killed Friday when the car he was driving rear-ended a big rig on the southbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

Manuel Luna, 26, of Palmdale died at the scene, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The collision was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday, June 22, on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway just north of the Golden Valley Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

According to the CHP, Luna was driving a black BMW toward Golden Valley Road “at a high rate of speed” approaching a Freightliner big rig that was in the No. 4 lane ahead of him.

“The driver of the black BMW … collided into the rear of the Freightliner’s trailer,” the CHP reported. “As a result of the collision, (Luna) succumbed to his injuries while on scene. The driver of the of the white Freightliner sustained no injuries as a result of the collision.”

“Excessive speed, alcohol and drugs may be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision; however, a thorough investigation is ongoing,” the CHP reported.

Two southbound lanes were blocked for about three hours while an investigation was conducted. Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call the CHP Newhall Area office at 661-294-5540.

