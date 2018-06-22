Bull riding, fireworks extravaganza return to AV Fair & Event Center July 4

LANCASTER – The annual Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division will return Wednesday, July 4, to the A.V. Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with food, shopping, and entertainment. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition begins at 7 p.m.

Professional bull riders will test their skills riding some of the biggest and toughest bulls, weighing in at more than 1500 pounds. The athletes will be competing for $20,000 in addition to the cash purse.

Renowned Professional Bull Rider announcer Don Jesser will once again delight the audience with his bull riding knowledge and wicked sense of humor. Co-announcing will be 5x World Champion Bull Fighter and 2010 Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee Rob Smets, also known as “The Kamikaze Kid.” New to this year’s event are the Pacific Coast Junior Bull Riders, who will put their talent and skills to the test as they prepare for a future in professional bull riding.

Immediately following the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division will be the Fireworks Extravaganza, sponsored by the city of Lancaster, IBEW Local 11 / NECA and S•Power. The fireworks display celebrates America’s 224th birthday. Admission to the fireworks show is free, with seating provided on the Fairground’s grassy areas. Reserved grandstand seating for the Fireworks Extravaganza requires a PBR ticket.

Rounding out the evening will be the Van Dam Barn Dance, hosted at the Cantina stage with live country and rock ’n roll music by Jake Nelson and the Tone Wranglers.

Tickets on sale now

PBR Tickets are on sale now at www.avfair.com. Tickets start at $15. All purchased PBR tickets include reserved seating to the fireworks show. Parking is $5 per car. Chairs and blankets for non-grandstand fireworks viewing areas are encouraged. Outside alcohol, BBQs and pets are prohibited.

For more Professional Bull Riders information, visit www.showdownrodeo.com. For 4th of July fireworks information, visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/july4.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair and Event Center.]

