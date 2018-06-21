Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy

LANCASTER – A 10-year-old Lancaster boy taken to the hospital in critical condition has died, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.
The incident unfolded around 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, when Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East Avenue K regarding a “medical rescue call of a 10-year-old boy not breathing,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Upon arrival, the victim was discovered in his family’s apartment unresponsive. The victim was reported to have suffered injuries from a fall. He was transported to a nearby hospital,” the news release states.
“Although the victim survived through the night, tragically, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. [Thursday, June 21]… The death is considered suspicious and the cause will be investigated by the Coroner’s office,” the news release states.
Seven children, ranging in age from 11 months to 12 years old, who either lived at the home or were associated with the victim’s family, were removed from the home “pending further investigation,” according to the sheriff’s news release.
“This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made,” the news release states.
The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Special Victims Bureau are handling the investigation. No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Rochelle says
The child’s aunt says the family reported the mother many times to CPS and they never did anything. Another responded to the aunt that they know she called many times and CPS just said there wasn’t enough evidence to remove the children.
The news is saying it was due to a fall because that is what the mother told them and they are investigating it and cannot say otherwise at this time. Obviously they have record of calls to CPS and that is why they are investigating it as a homicide.
I’m heart broken for the family, his brothers and sisters must be so devastated, I can only imagine what they witnessed and have been through. It’s such a sad situation. Praying for the family!
Christy says
Healthy 10 year olds don’t just die. Died from a fall? Who is supervising? I’m going to speculate that “mom” probably made the older kids supervise and someone’s carelessness caused this 10 year old boys death.
Accidental fall? Yeah right! I really hope this investigation will give the truth.
Christy says
Oh wait… so there is more to the story.
Family members reported abuse several times against mother & mother’s live in boyfriend.
Another child failed by the system!
Shanika says
Not jumping to assumption although it is being investigated as a homicide if the mother is to blame for his death then this is why people should be evaluated mentally, drug tested and have a stable place to raise one. Before they could be allowed to breed. Or they should be banned to even be able to at all. To many woman have to many babies just because they couldn’t protect every time they wanted sex and got pregnant just for sex not wanting to be a mom but keeps getting pregnant and then raising babies with no love or respect or care and we have this happen or future murders made. It’s sad. Rip baby boy
Gail says
The child is dead.
And I have 10 kids.At times a single mom.
I never killed or abused my children.
This isn’t about birth control.
Joe says
Who gives a [removed] if People here know her! I seriously just read someone defend the mom. A child died in her presence! What the heck could she have been doing for this to happen? Nothing is more important than your kids! Regardless of media! On what’s real or fake That poor child is dead! And that’s a fact And it was under her roof! She’s either psycho or careless! You dare to defend her! Then that makes sense why you know her ! One in the same!
Tim Scott says
Oh give it a rest. As currently reported, the child died as the result of a fall.
That’s being investigated, because lots of people have claimed falls as the cause of injuries in abuse situations. But that doesn’t mean that falls never really happen.
If you think that your kids were so totally under your thumb every second that there is no way they could ever fall down then I feel sorry for your kids. “Either psycho or careless.” What a crock.
Glass House says
To judge others is human, to keep your opinions about others to yourself is having class.
Judging a person does not define who they are, it defines who you are.
Smh says
The system has failed another kid
MOE says
8 KIDS – LOW INCOME 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT – HOT WEATHER- SINGLE MOTHER-WELFARE
NEVER A GOOD COMBO. SHE SHOULD HAVE BEEN FORCED TO GET ON BIRTH CONTROL . ITS DEVASTATING THAT AN ANGEL HAD TO DIE TO MAKE CPS AND THE GOV. TAKE HER AND THE KIDS.
IF YOU HAVE FRIENDS WITH ALOT OF KIDS AND THEYRE SINGLE . HELP THEM ! EVEN IF YOU HAVE TO TAKE HALF OF THE KIDS OUT . YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN THAT LITTLE ESCAPE CAN SAVE A LIFE . GOD BLESS WHOEVER READS THIS AND DOES IT .
Tiana says
And you should be ashamed of yourself, that has absolutely nothing to do with his death.. and if you can read he says, lived or associated with!! You dumb ass
Xo says
The mother has a total of 8 kids.
Praying for the other 7 says
There was a total of 8 kids living in the home it does not mean they are necessarily her kids.
Moe says
You must have a lot of children . And yes I do know Of her so I know more than what media is saying .
Jennifer says
Really birth control is your suggestion. Wow. Let’s 1st find out what happen before tossing around stones.
Marla Georgelos says
OMG there has to be something done to the animal or animals that does this kind of things to children. Tougher laws needed. Or maybe an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. RIP young man.
Mama J says
OMG! WAS THIS ANOTHER BOYFRIEND SITUATION?, THIS HAPPENS TO MUCH!
Pauline says
Ya it does!! Or creepy parents that have children just to lock them up like animals!!! Sick low life people!!!!