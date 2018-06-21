20+ horses rescued near Lancaster, investigation launched

LANCASTER – More than 20 neglected horses were rescued near Lancaster on Wednesday, after animal care officials responded to a call of a dead horse, authorities said.

It happened in the area of 247th Street East, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

“The Department had responded to a call regarding a deceased horse and found several horses that appeared severely emaciated and in need of immediate veterinary care,” the news release states.

“The Department provided veterinary support and necessary treatment for the horses before transporting them to the County of Los Angeles, Lancaster Animal Care Center for further medical assessment and treatment,” the news release states.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether criminal charges are warranted, officials said.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident, and the owner’s name was not released.

No further information was immediately available.

