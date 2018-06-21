LANCASTER – More than 20 neglected horses were rescued near Lancaster on Wednesday, after animal care officials responded to a call of a dead horse, authorities said.
It happened in the area of 247th Street East, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.
“The Department had responded to a call regarding a deceased horse and found several horses that appeared severely emaciated and in need of immediate veterinary care,” the news release states.
“The Department provided veterinary support and necessary treatment for the horses before transporting them to the County of Los Angeles, Lancaster Animal Care Center for further medical assessment and treatment,” the news release states.
An investigation has been launched to determine whether criminal charges are warranted, officials said.
No one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident, and the owner’s name was not released.
No further information was immediately available.
5 comments for "20+ horses rescued near Lancaster, investigation launched"
I'm sure hungry....I could eat a horse!! says
The owner was not Mexican…Why?
Because the dead horse would’ve been chorizo a looooong time ago.
Any one of you crackers hungry for some tacos?
Bree says
So horrendous! I hope charges are filed against that sick owner. Thank you to the rescuers of all these horses <3
Animal lover says
Indeed. I hope that they all find great homes and dont land in the hands of anyone who cannot afford to care for them and who genuinely loves them
Saddened says
That is just horrible..no charges?? That is basically saying it’s ok to abuse animals
Animal lover says
I`m sure that justice will be served since they know who the owner is and an investigation has been launched.