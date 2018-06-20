POP Vision performing at ‘Music in the Parks’ this Thursday

PALMDALE – POP Vision will perform Top 40 hits at Domenic Massari Park this Thursday, June 21, as the City of Palmdale hosts the second of eight free “Music in the Parks” events.

“Music in the Parks” events are taking place every Thursday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., now through August 2. The events alternate between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East.

POP Vision is a fun, energetic party cover band that specializes in top 40 songs spanning over the last ten decades.

New at “Music in the Parks” for 2018 are dance lessons and free activities for kids. Food trucks, featuring Sugo Italiano and Kona Ice, also will be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The musical line up will feature some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley as well as some new groups. The schedule features:

Thursday, June 28

Runaway – Country

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, July 5

On Tap – Classic Rock, Pop, Country, Blues & Oldies

Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, July 12

Mama’s Hot Sauce – Rockabilly

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, July 19

Code Red – Everything from Rock to Country

Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, July 26

The Dance Band – R&B/Classics

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, August 2

Carry-On Band – High Energy Dynamic Rock

Domenic Massari Park

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

