‘Blowout” book sale at Palmdale City Library this Saturday

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a “blowout” book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, June 23, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Gently used books will be available for sale by the bag.

“Come shop a large selection of hardcover and softcover books in many different genres; you’ll also find a special selection of VHS, LPs, DVDs, CDs, and more at blowout pricing,” stated Friends President Tina Victory.

All profits go to support the Library.

“We will again offer a ‘Members Only’ opportunity to shop early for best selection,” Victory added. “Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 22, and going until 7 p.m. that night, members can shop this great sale. For non-members looking to shop early, a yearly membership may be purchased at the door for $5.”

Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a non-profit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale City Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.friendsofpalmdalelibrary.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–