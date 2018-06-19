Protesters rally outside Knight’s office

PALMDALE – Protesters rallied outside the Palmdale office of Republican Rep. Steve Knight on Tuesday in opposition to the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Organizer Brandon Zavala said the congressman “could introduce legislation today to stop this cruel and unnecessary policy.”
Knight issued a statement condemning the family-separation policy.
“I understand that our country’s immigration system is in dire need of reform and I absolutely oppose the practice of separating children from their parents at the border,” Knight said. “Right now, I am actively working with my colleagues on legislation that would end this practice. Additionally, I am pursuing solutions that will strengthen security along the southern border as well as provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients.”
President Donald Trump continued to point blame at Democrats for the situation along the border, saying the Democratic Party is responible for “loopholes” in federal laws that “cause family separation, which we don’t want.”
“As a result of these loopholes, roughly half a million illegal immigrant family units and minors from Central America have been released into the United States since 2014 at unbelievably great taxpayer expense,” Trump said during a speech to a business group in Washington, D.C. “Nobody knows how much we’re paying for this monstrosity that’s been created over the years — legislation that nobody has any idea what they’re doing.
“… Child smugglers exploit the loopholes, and they gain illegal entry into the United States, putting countless children in danger on the perilous trek to the United States,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on his Twitter account: “Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!”
That post drew an angry response from at least one local congressman, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles, who retorted on Twitter: “Dear (Trump), Like you grandfather, my parents infested America. As their son with yellow skin, I now get to vote against your harmful policies. And after you leave due to either losing reelection or impeachment, I will still be here reversing your (expletive). Cheers.”
13 comments for "Protesters rally outside Knight’s office"
Ron says
GO PRESIDENT TRUMP !!!! BUILD THE WALL,!! KEEP THEM OUT!!!! … STOP allowing them to milk the system!!!
Ron says
Any illegal sneaks back into the country the 2nd time should be 7 years in prison. We need Congress to act now. BUILD THE WALL 100 FEET HIGH,!!!
Ron says
If they would just deport them in a weeks time after they are caught it would stop this. We need the WALL close the loopholes, Congress needs to make tough laws now. We can send a message if you come across the border you get sent right back home within just a few days time. No court hearings, no lawyers, just put them on a plane, boat, train, bus back home u go. They will soon get the message. They cannot stay. Just detain for a day or 2 then send them back. They will stop coming. It’s a no brainer. Common sense.
LibTards says
Libtards just don’t get it.
Ryan says
Me-first mentality, grandiose sense of self-entitlement as big as planet Jupiter, for Latin Americans social responsibility is not high on their list. They believe their ends justify their means; that no law is applicable to them. Save who may, they come en mass to make a grab, for the free stuff. They’re here for one reason: to take a free ride on the American taxpayer.
Ron says
The Liberals are the ones saying COME ON IN WILL TAKE CARE OF YA!!! then wonder why it’s a complete mess.
Tim Scott says
Yeah, except absolutely no one is saying that.
Why do you feel this need to lie about people just so you can dislike them? I despise you, and I don’t need to lie about you to do it.
Ron says
Jerry Brown saying that. He said You all come on in we will welcome you. Alot of Democrats are saying exactly that.
Ron says
Democrats want their votes. They want to flood America with illegals. It’s clear. Democrats want open borders. You got to remember Americans have to pay for all of them.
Ron says
When they run across the border just deport them within a few days. It’s a no brainer.
Tim Scott says
What is the point of rallying outside this national party lapdog’s office? He tells the protestors whatever they want to hear and then goes and votes straight down the line for whatever the national party tells him to vote for. If the national Republican party wants to punish Californians, they can count of Knight’s vote. If the national Republican party is too scared of Trump to stop him from starting a war, they can count on Knight’s vote. If Trump decides we really shouldn’t bother with elections any more so the GOP can stay in the majority they can count on Knight’s vote. Knight would vote for his own castration if the party told him to do it.
Bryon says
You already know well in advance, don’t expect journalistic objectivity on this topic. Mainstream media gone berserk, expect an ultra-left wing narrative on censoring, for commenting on this particular article –
Julianne says
… a hypothetical, if you’re destitute and migrate to, say, Russia? And, you’ve committed a crime? You crossed their border, illegally? Humblemost of apologies, no gentle way of putting this, you’re going to jail. You go, strait to a Russian gulag. And, your children go straight into detention, awaiting repatriation.Then, it’s up to the embassy of your native country to intervene, on your children’s behalf. As per international law, Russia would have no recourse but repatriate your children –