Protesters rally outside Knight’s office

PALMDALE – Protesters rallied outside the Palmdale office of Republican Rep. Steve Knight on Tuesday in opposition to the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Organizer Brandon Zavala said the congressman “could introduce legislation today to stop this cruel and unnecessary policy.”

Knight issued a statement condemning the family-separation policy.

“I understand that our country’s immigration system is in dire need of reform and I absolutely oppose the practice of separating children from their parents at the border,” Knight said. “Right now, I am actively working with my colleagues on legislation that would end this practice. Additionally, I am pursuing solutions that will strengthen security along the southern border as well as provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients.”

President Donald Trump continued to point blame at Democrats for the situation along the border, saying the Democratic Party is responible for “loopholes” in federal laws that “cause family separation, which we don’t want.”

“As a result of these loopholes, roughly half a million illegal immigrant family units and minors from Central America have been released into the United States since 2014 at unbelievably great taxpayer expense,” Trump said during a speech to a business group in Washington, D.C. “Nobody knows how much we’re paying for this monstrosity that’s been created over the years — legislation that nobody has any idea what they’re doing.

“… Child smugglers exploit the loopholes, and they gain illegal entry into the United States, putting countless children in danger on the perilous trek to the United States,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on his Twitter account: “Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!”

That post drew an angry response from at least one local congressman, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles, who retorted on Twitter: “Dear (Trump), Like you grandfather, my parents infested America. As their son with yellow skin, I now get to vote against your harmful policies. And after you leave due to either losing reelection or impeachment, I will still be here reversing your (expletive). Cheers.”

