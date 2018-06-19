Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Lancaster shooting, witnesses sought

LANCASTER – A shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 19. Sheriff’s deputies received a shots fired call and were sent to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Jackman Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Their preliminary investigation revealed a shooting had in fact occurred, based on bullet casings and blood located at the scene. Unfortunately, no eye witnesses were located,” the news release states.

Moments after deputies arrived at the scene, they received information that a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds had been admitted to a hospital, according to the news release.

“[The victim] stated he had been shot on Jackman Street. He was quickly taken into surgery and is currently listed in stable condition. The victim was also unable to provide any information regarding the suspect who shot him,” the news release states.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying witnesses and a suspect in this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

