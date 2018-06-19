PALMDALE – A driver ran a stop sign and was broadsided by a sheriff’s patrol vehicle in Palmdale Monday night, sending both the driver and the deputy to the hospital, authorities said.
The collision happened around 8:06 p.m. Monday, June 18, on Sierra Hwy and Barrel Springs Road, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a 2000 Honda Accord driven by a male in his late 60’s was traveling eastbound on Barrel Springs Road. A male member of this Department was driving northbound on Sierra Hwy in a marked patrol vehicle,” the news release states.
“For unknown reasons, the driver of the Honda Accord failed to stop at the posted ‘STOP’ sign. The LASD vehicle broadsided the Honda Accord in the intersection. Both drivers were treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department Paramedics and transferred to Antelope Valley Hospital,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The driver, a Palmdale resident, sustained a concussion and multiple fractures, according to the news release. His name was not released.
The sheriff’s department did not disclose the condition of the deputy, and he was identified only as a man is his 60s.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
9 comments for "Deputy injured in Palmdale traffic crash"
Kay says
I wonder if it was truly the other driver’s fault or is the sheriff just trying to pass blame. Hmm
Kay is an instigator says
RUDE! The deputy didn’t have the stop sign
Tim Scott says
And we don’t know that anyone ran a stop sign. Pulling out from the stop sign there and getting broadsided is always a possibility if the car coming around the curve on Sierra Highway is running twenty or thirty over the speed limit…which deputies always seem to think they are entitled to do. “Ran the stop sign” and “pulled out in front of someone who was speeding” are interchangeable at the whim of the reporting officer.
William says
That’s true,you don’t know what you are talking about.
Tim Scott says
Here’s something I do know…I broadsided someone who pulled out n front of me. I was going sixty, which was the speed limit on the street I was on. My car took about half the damage that the LASD SUV in the pictures took. If that SUV was traveling the speed limit when the Honda pulled out in front of it then the Honda had to have been armor plated.
William says
Does it appear that people on here,who have had run ins with law enforcement,always blame the cops?
Tim Scott says
Hi Mike. I see you are pretending to be William now. William has credibility, so I guess it makes sense for you to envy him. He also has knowledge of rudimentary punctuation, which makes your efforts at disguise pointless and ineffective.
AV Illegal says
How about you first get proficient in collision investigation including collision dynamics, direction of force, coefficient of friction, departure angles, speed calculations from all of the above to name a few.
Next, actually go to the scene and apply your knowledge and investigate the collision. If you go soon the skid marks and plenty of evidence paint is still there on the ground.
From all of that you will be able to determine speeds and directions from the physical evidence and how the car reacted to physics.
Then you won’t just be speaking in an uneducated manner. You can actually nake the case for your “cop is always wrong” theories.
AV Illegal says
Yeah, no kidding. A one sided stop sign at a tee intersection. A car ends up sideways in front of the deputy coming through the only stop sign. The deputy is on a through road with no stops and 55 MPH limit.
You think it is all a conspiracy and the Sheriff is just trying to pass blame.
And before you say it…..if the deputy was going 80, the car broadsided would be holding a corpse.
Moron.