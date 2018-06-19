Deputy injured in Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – A driver ran a stop sign and was broadsided by a sheriff’s patrol vehicle in Palmdale Monday night, sending both the driver and the deputy to the hospital, authorities said.

The collision happened around 8:06 p.m. Monday, June 18, on Sierra Hwy and Barrel Springs Road, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a 2000 Honda Accord driven by a male in his late 60’s was traveling eastbound on Barrel Springs Road. A male member of this Department was driving northbound on Sierra Hwy in a marked patrol vehicle,” the news release states.

“For unknown reasons, the driver of the Honda Accord failed to stop at the posted ‘STOP’ sign. The LASD vehicle broadsided the Honda Accord in the intersection. Both drivers were treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department Paramedics and transferred to Antelope Valley Hospital,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The driver, a Palmdale resident, sustained a concussion and multiple fractures, according to the news release. His name was not released.

The sheriff’s department did not disclose the condition of the deputy, and he was identified only as a man is his 60s.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

