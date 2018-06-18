Off-duty sheriff’s deputy arrested for suspected DUI, hitting parked cars

PALMDALE – A 24-year-old off-duty sheriff’s deputy was allegedly drunk when he smashed his pickup truck into some parked vehicles in Palmdale Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, June 17, on 30th Street East, north of Avenue Q-6, the CHP reported.

Off-duty Deputy Nicholas Smith, of Palmdale, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on 30th Street East when he apparently allowed his pickup truck to drift to the right, the CHP said. Five parked vehicles on 30th Street East were hit.

“Smith remained at the scene for emergency personnel to arrive,” the CHP said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Palmdale station were dispatched to the scene about 2:45 a.m. and arrested Smith, who was not injured, on suspicion of drunken driving. The Palmdale sheriff’s station then requested that the CHP do the accident investigation.

Deputy Kim Alexander would not name Smith because it was a CHP investigation, but she confirmed he had been a deputy for six months and has since been relieved of duty.

–