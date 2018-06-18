PALMDALE – A 24-year-old off-duty sheriff’s deputy was allegedly drunk when he smashed his pickup truck into some parked vehicles in Palmdale Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, June 17, on 30th Street East, north of Avenue Q-6, the CHP reported.
Off-duty Deputy Nicholas Smith, of Palmdale, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on 30th Street East when he apparently allowed his pickup truck to drift to the right, the CHP said. Five parked vehicles on 30th Street East were hit.
“Smith remained at the scene for emergency personnel to arrive,” the CHP said.
Deputies from the sheriff’s Palmdale station were dispatched to the scene about 2:45 a.m. and arrested Smith, who was not injured, on suspicion of drunken driving. The Palmdale sheriff’s station then requested that the CHP do the accident investigation.
Deputy Kim Alexander would not name Smith because it was a CHP investigation, but she confirmed he had been a deputy for six months and has since been relieved of duty.
4 comments for "Off-duty sheriff’s deputy arrested for suspected DUI, hitting parked cars"
Lorna says
… like currency, the thin blue line extends to those, only as far as the officer’s axiom for retaliation or reciprocation. Had this Nicholas Smith character been (a) well-liked, (b) his tenure long enough to have bartered and exchanged favors amongst his peers, (c) had he accumulated goodwill, (d) even better – incriminating or embarrassing evidence on fellow officers, they would not have hesitated intervening on his behalf. None of the above (e), they’ve chummed the water, made him walk the plank.
Bobby Rush says
Cry some more Tim. The guy was arrested as he should have been. What happened did you get arrested a few times and it’s LASDs fault?? You obviously are biased. Keep grinding your Axe cry baby
F.......k AV says
The world’s shortest law enforcement career. This dude was obviously special ed. Normally, cops always get a free pass with drinking and driving. DUIs are for the proles to surrender their bank accounts.
Tim Scott says
I guess smashing five cars puts him past the level where the LASD thought they could get away with covering for him.