Attempted murder suspect arrested

LANCASTER – A 33-year-old man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder was arrested Friday night, hours after Lancaster detectives asked for the public’s help to locate him.

Ramiro Garcia was arrested around 10 p.m. Friday, June 15, booked into the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station jail, and held in lieu of $1.1 million bail, according to sheriff’s inmate record.

Garcia was wanted for an attempted murder that occurred at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, according to a sheriff’s news release that sought the public’s help to find Garcia. [Read the news release here.]

Garcia is also suspected of domestic violence and stalking.

The circumstances surrounding his crimes and details of his arrest were not immediately released.

–