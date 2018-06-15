Man stabbed to death in Lancaster, brother arrested [updated]

LANCASTER – A man was fatally stabbed in Lancaster Thursday night and his brother was detained for questioning, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in the 43700 block of Ponderosa Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies responded to the location regarding an assault call. Upon their arrival they located a male white adult who had sustained at least one stab wound to his upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the news release states.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Dominic DePetro, the coroner’s office reported. His hometown was not known.

“The suspect, who is the victim’s brother, was detained at the location,” the sheriff’s news release states. “The suspect was later transported to Lancaster (Sheriff’s) Station pending interviews with detectives. There are no outstanding suspects.”

The suspect’s name and age were not immediately released.

A knife was recovered at the scene. A motive for the stabbing was not unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE: DePetro’s brother, Frank DePetro, 57, was detained at the stabbing location and then arrested and held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records. The motive appears to be a personal dispute between the victim and the suspect, according to the sheriff’s department. Read the updated news release here.

