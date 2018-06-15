LOS ANGELES – A California Highway Patrol officer who pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography was sentenced Friday to 180 days in county jail and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to complete a sex offender counseling program.
Robert Tamayo, 38, of Lancaster, also was ordered to serve five years of probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Tamayo was taken into custody immediately to begin serving the jail term stemming from his May 15 plea.
Tamayo — a CHP officer at the time of his arrest last year — had more than 600 child pornography images on his computers and cell phones, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
CHP officials could not be reached for immediate comment on his current status.
The 10-year CHP veteran had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations, CHP Sgt. Saul Gomez said last year. Tamayo had been assigned to the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area office, Gomez said.
The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into Tamayo after getting a tip from the FBI, and the CHP cooperated with the investigation, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
5 comments for "CHP officer sentenced to jail in child pornography case"
Kris says
… naaah, I don’t believe a thing I read on this particular subject. Especially so, in the mainstream media. I’ve grown skeptical whensoever I see some guy, set up for public humiliation, porned-up by the government in the mainstream media. Page 1 right out of the defense-intelligence playbook, when they can’t write you off a headcase, they’ll smear you with child pornography. Biggest purveyor of child pornography on planet Earth, the United States government. It runs covert dedicated units specialized in porning up target individuals they seek to soften up, extort or leverage.
Barbara says
No two ways about it, Uncle Sam has a porn fetish. It seemed to have blossomed during WWII. A good while back the Rotten dot com people a turned up a vintage hoard of classic OSS WWII pornography. In fact, the United States Army Air Force bombarded more porn over national socialist Germany, than explosives.
Dontunderstand says
Wow….180 day’s only. What is wrong with the system.? But he was a cop/sheriff/ CHP. Lmao
Dani says
My thoughts exactly. That’s it? 6 months, out in how long due to overcrowding? Never mind, he’ll never see gen pop anyway. SMH.
Alexis says
Child pornography is a form of child sexual exploitation, and each image graphically memorializes the sexual abuse of that child. Vile and deviant behavior by a CHP officer, and he only gets 180 days in jail.