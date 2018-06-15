CHP officer sentenced to jail in child pornography case

LOS ANGELES – A California Highway Patrol officer who pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography was sentenced Friday to 180 days in county jail and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to complete a sex offender counseling program.

Robert Tamayo, 38, of Lancaster, also was ordered to serve five years of probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Tamayo was taken into custody immediately to begin serving the jail term stemming from his May 15 plea.

Tamayo — a CHP officer at the time of his arrest last year — had more than 600 child pornography images on his computers and cell phones, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

CHP officials could not be reached for immediate comment on his current status.

The 10-year CHP veteran had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations, CHP Sgt. Saul Gomez said last year. Tamayo had been assigned to the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area office, Gomez said.

The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into Tamayo after getting a tip from the FBI, and the CHP cooperated with the investigation, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

