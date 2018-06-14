Yellen Dog Park to celebrate one year anniversary this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will celebrate the one year anniversary of Yellen Dog Park with a special “Paws in the Park” event this Saturday.

It will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. This event is free and open to the public.

Paws in the Park will feature free activities for dogs, including paw art, dog pools, and an obstacle course.

“Make a doggie date with your best pup and enjoy some puppuccinos,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

For more information, visit the Yellen Dog Park Facebook page by clicking here or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–