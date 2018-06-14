3-day recruitment for temporary clerical positions in Palmdale

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a three day recruitment event for Combined Technical Services, LLC for several temporary positions in Palmdale.

Recruitment will take place Monday, June 18, Tuesday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 20, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale. Interviews start at 8:30 am.

Available positions include:

General Clerk I – ($13.01/hour) Duties: coding and filing documents; posting to individual accounts; opening mail; calculation and posting changes to accounts; operating basic office equipment; driver, access controller and visitor controller; monitoring radio traffic and recording daily events; data accountability; and supporting initial QC of data and collection information.

General Clerk II – ($14.92/hour) Duties: data collecting for the Gray Eagle effort; assisting in developing forms and completion instructions, handbooks, and operations plans; monitoring test player activities and recording observations onto laptop devices and collection forms; ability to walk across unimproved terrain in a field environment setting while carrying a laptop, GPS, field gear and other items for data collection; and using GPS to determine field site grids. Will work 10 to 12 hours a day, seven days a week during record testing.

Computer Operator I – ($17.82/hour) Duties: conducting data entry; quality control checks of data to investigate anomaly and request for information data; recording data authentication group meetings; accounting for all data into an out of the data management cell; and scanning paper-based products to digital format. Must have knowledge of MS Access, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Qualified candidates must possess one-year experience in an administrative occupation or similar duties (General Clerk I & II) and two years’ experience in automated data processing or other similar admin skills. High school diploma/GED, US citizenship, valid CA driver’s license and car insurance required. Must be eligible for and able to obtain a US Government motor vehicle operator’s permit.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, possess right-to-work documents a valid ID (driver’s license and Social Security card), and bring a resume tailored for the position. To submit an online application prior to attending the event, visit www.ctsops.com/careers, position ID: Gray Eagle.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–