Seventh Switch to kick off ‘Music in the Parks’ this Thursday

PALMDALE – Local favorites Seventh Switch will bring their eclectic variety of musical styles to Poncitlán Square this Thursday, June 14, as the city of Palmdale kicks off the first of eight free “Music in the Parks” events.
“Music in the Parks” will take place each Thursday evenings, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., beginning June 14 and running through August 2. It will alternate between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th Street East (between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10), and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East.
Seventh Switch performs a variety of classic rock, cumbias, rock en Español, country, reggae, disco/funk, calypso, rockabilly, Tex-Mex, 80’s and more.
New for 2018 will be dance lessons and free activities for kids. Food trucks, featuring Izzy’s Taco Truck and LA Donuts, also will be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The musical line up will feature some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley, as well as some new groups.
Music in Parks 2018 lineup
Thursday, June 14
Seventh Switch
Poncitlán Square
Thursday, June 21
POP Vision – Top 40
Domenic Massari Park
Thursday, June 28
Runaway – Country
Poncitlán Square
Thursday, July 5
On Tap – Classic Rock, Pop, Country, Blues & Oldies
Domenic Massari Park
Thursday, July 12
Mama’s Hot Sauce – Rockabilly
Poncitlán Square
Thursday, July 19
Code Red – Everything from Rock to Country
Domenic Massari Park
Thursday, July 26
The Dance Band – R&B/Classics
Poncitlán Square
Thursday, August 2
Carry-On Band – High Energy Dynamic Rock
Domenic Massari Park
For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
