Seventh Switch to kick off ‘Music in the Parks’ this Thursday

PALMDALE – Local favorites Seventh Switch will bring their eclectic variety of musical styles to Poncitlán Square this Thursday, June 14, as the city of Palmdale kicks off the first of eight free “Music in the Parks” events.

“Music in the Parks” will take place each Thursday evenings, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., beginning June 14 and running through August 2. It will alternate between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th Street East (between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10), and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East.

Seventh Switch performs a variety of classic rock, cumbias, rock en Español, country, reggae, disco/funk, calypso, rockabilly, Tex-Mex, 80’s and more.

New for 2018 will be dance lessons and free activities for kids. Food trucks, featuring Izzy’s Taco Truck and LA Donuts, also will be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The musical line up will feature some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley, as well as some new groups.

Music in Parks 2018 lineup

Thursday, June 14

Seventh Switch

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, June 21

POP Vision – Top 40

Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, June 28

Runaway – Country

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, July 5

On Tap – Classic Rock, Pop, Country, Blues & Oldies

Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, July 12

Mama’s Hot Sauce – Rockabilly

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, July 19

Code Red – Everything from Rock to Country

Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, July 26

The Dance Band – R&B/Classics

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, August 2

Carry-On Band – High Energy Dynamic Rock

Domenic Massari Park

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

