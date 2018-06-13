Goonies to be shown at the Palmdale City Library this Friday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its summer movie series this Friday with a showing of the 80’s favorite Goonies.

Free and open to all ages, the movie starts at 1 p.m. Friday, June 15, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman and Jonathan Ke Quan, Goonies follows a group of kids who discover an old pirate map in the attic. They follow it into an underground cavern in search of a lost treasure but come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way.

Other movies scheduled to be shown as part of the Summer Movie Series include Minions (rated PG) on June 22; Cars (rated G) on June 29; Nim’s Island (rated PG) on July 13; and Ratatouille (rated G)on July 20.

This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

