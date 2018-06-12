PALMDALE – In an effort to lower deaths and injuries on local roadways, the sheriff’s department will conduct a specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation in Palmdale this Wednesday, June 13, authorities announced.

“Extra deputies will be on duty patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur. Deputies will be looking for violations made by drivers and riders alike that can lead to motorcycle crashes. They will be cracking down on [drivers and riders] who are violating traffic safety laws,” according to a news release by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

In the past three years, motorcycle-involved crashes in the areas policed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have resulted in 1,332 fatal and injury crashes, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

“Operations like this are aimed at curbing any more rises in motorcycle deaths and sending the numbers back downward,” the news release states.

Authorities issued the following safety tips for motorcyclists to “see and be seen”:

Use your lane position to increase visibility; change lanes only when there is ample room.

Match your speed to surrounding traffic.

Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and brightly colored, protective clothing.

Ride with lights on during daylight hours.

Get training through the California Motorcyclist Safety Program. Information and training locations are available at http://www.californiamotorcyclist.com/ or 1-877 RIDE 411 (1-877-743-3411).

Drivers are encouraged to “share the road” by:

Looking twice for motorcyclists, especially when entering the roadway, turning or changing lanes.

Recognizing that motorcyclist are allowed in HOV lanes unless prohibited by signage.

Funding for the local Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–