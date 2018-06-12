3 arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted at 10th Street West and Technology Drive, between the hours of 6 p.m. Friday, June 8, and 2 a.m. Saturday, June 9, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

* 1296 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint.

* One DUI – alcohol suspect was arrested.

* Two DUI – drug impaired suspects were arrested.

* Five drivers were cited/ arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

* 10 citations were issued.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–