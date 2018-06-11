Mosquito activity increasing as temperatures rise

LANCSTER – The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is urging residents to remove any standing water to prevent mosquito breeding. Weather forecasts are showing temperatures rising to triple-digits this week, which will speed up mosquito development, according to AVMVCD officials.

“We have several types of mosquito traps set all around the Antelope Valley to check for abundance and disease activity,” stated District Manager Cei Kratz. “None of the mosquito and dead bird samples that we submitted so far this year have shown any signs of West Nile Virus or St. Louis Encephalitis.”

West Nile and Encephalitis are mosquito-borne viruses that occur every year in different numbers in the Antelope Valley. Since there is no cure or vaccine for these diseases, the District urges residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Use CDC approved insect repellents when outside during mosquito activity (i.e. DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535).

Check property for standing water and get rid of it.

Make sure screens on windows and doors are in good repair.

Check around faucets and air conditioner units, and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days.

Report stagnant pools and other backyard sources to the AVMVCD.

Report dead birds by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov.

The California Department of Public Health as of June 11 reported 14 dead birds, and four mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus in California. This time last year, the virus had been detected in 23 dead birds and 88 mosquito samples, as well as one human case.

The AVMVCD is also asking for the public’s help in tracking down any occurrences of invasive mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus) in the Antelope Valley. These mosquitoes are able to transmit diseases like Zika virus and Dengue fever and have already been found in other areas of Southern California and the Central Valley – as close as the San Fernando Valley.

The District urges residents to report mosquitoes that bite during the day, so they can do follow up surveillance and find possible infestations. To stay up-to-date on new West Nile Virus activity in the Antelope Valley and any mosquito-related information, visit www.avmosquito.org, or call the

Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.]

