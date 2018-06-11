Man shot to death in Lancaster, suspect detained

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into the Saturday evening shooting death of a man in Lancaster, with at least one person detained for questioning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday, June 9, on the 44700 block of 27th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the location near the residence regarding a ‘gunshot victim’ call. When deputies arrived they found a male adult, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead,” the news release states.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a black man in his 40s, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

“A person was detained and a handgun was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

