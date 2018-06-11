LANCASTER – Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into the Saturday evening shooting death of a man in Lancaster, with at least one person detained for questioning, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday, June 9, on the 44700 block of 27th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the location near the residence regarding a ‘gunshot victim’ call. When deputies arrived they found a male adult, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead,” the news release states.
The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a black man in his 40s, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
“A person was detained and a handgun was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
–
8 comments for "Man shot to death in Lancaster, suspect detained"
Keisha says
I love the Antelope Valley.. Yes there is going to be violent crime here and there but you guys forget, there are over 350K peeps living up here. in the 1980s there were 100k.. It has tripped in size. Like any major city crime is going to happen. Murder is going to happen, I stay here in Eastside Lancaster because I moved here 3 years ago from South LA for many reasons. As a single mother my section 8 voucher provides me & my 3 teenage sons a better lifestyle. Yes I know your going to hate on me but im a single mother of 3 who got pregnant at 16 years old.. I have no education because I made a simple mistake at 15 years old and got pregnant. It happens.. For all you haters get over it.. I dont cause trouble up here so for all you haters I want you to know I earned my section 8 voucher and to rub salt in YOUR wounds I earned my $800 a month in food stamps and our Med-Cal for my family. Also im not lazy, I work hard its not my fault i cant find a good paying job and all i can get is a part time job.
Alexis says
@Keisha…You don’t have to defend yourself to others. Wear your hater blockers and keep up the good work.
lovetheAV says
Your reason for being out here is why a lot of people move here. Good for you to make the lives better for your kids. Just because you have kids young doesn’t mean anything. Keep your head up and keep doing what you need to for those boys. It’s your life and your kids.
Tim Scott says
Good on you Keisha!
I think your numbers are a little light there as far as tripling in size. 350K is short for current population if you count all the unincorporated areas, and 100K might be a good number at the end of the eighties, or maybe even in the middle of the eighties, but it’s certainly high for the start of the eighties.
Triple (+) size does mean triple the crime, triple the traffic fatalities, triple whatever bad thing shows up on the front page for the day, but it also means a whole lot of good things that we did not have back in the days that the haters all think were so wonderful. When I was here in the seventies ALL I wanted was out, and I didn’t know anyone who didn’t feel the same way.
Tim Scott says
It never stops surprising me how so many people leave comments that amount to “500,000 people get into more trouble than 30,000 people did back in the day.” What an astonishing turn of events! Crime goes up as population goes up, who’da thunk it. Fact is that the crime RATE has gone down, but the simple minded never seem to grasp that.
T.O. Miller says
I left about 10 years ago, it was getting worse by the day, when I moved there in the mid-eighties it wasn’t a bad place, made new friends and they were all great people but that all changed when so many gang bangers and people seeking section 8 housing showed up. I think to this day the Government leadership and the realtors made this happen. You have them to thank, the damned place is a war zone just like many parts of L.A., just so a few people can make money on selling homes and filling up rentals. You guys made that happen, nobody else.
LSF says
Not fair you wanna blame the government & realtors, However the realtors are just doing their job, selling houses. After all it’s the law not to discriminate against no one. And as far as the government their in the business of affordable housing. Besides I don’t think the gang banging will ever get out of control like it is in LA because I don’t see the Sheriff’s here in Lancaster allowing that to happen. But yeah it’s sad another life lost.
Mary Belt says
The Antelope Valley has just got worse since I’ve been gone for 21 years. I wish my family and friends could get away from there. So Depressing.