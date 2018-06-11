Driver killed in fiery single-car crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A driver was killed Sunday morning in a fiery, single-car crash in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, June 10, on the northbound lanes of Sierra Highway at Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the male driver of a 2006 silver, Ford Focus appeared to be traveling northbound on Sierra Highway. Evidence at the scene of the collision indicate the vehicle drifted onto the sidewalk and bike path for an unknown reason. After striking a wood fence pole in the bike path, the vehicle continued on until it collided with a Metrolink control house, where it came to rest and caught fire. The vehicle became engulfed by flames, trapping the driver inside,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Joshua Pittario, 31, of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is being investigated by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or anyone with information related to this crash, to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Detail at 661-272-2400. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

[City News Service contributed to this report.]

–