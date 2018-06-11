PALMDALE – A driver was killed Sunday morning in a fiery, single-car crash in Palmdale, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, June 10, on the northbound lanes of Sierra Highway at Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the male driver of a 2006 silver, Ford Focus appeared to be traveling northbound on Sierra Highway. Evidence at the scene of the collision indicate the vehicle drifted onto the sidewalk and bike path for an unknown reason. After striking a wood fence pole in the bike path, the vehicle continued on until it collided with a Metrolink control house, where it came to rest and caught fire. The vehicle became engulfed by flames, trapping the driver inside,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as Joshua Pittario, 31, of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash is being investigated by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or anyone with information related to this crash, to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Detail at 661-272-2400. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
[City News Service contributed to this report.]
–
8 comments for "Driver killed in fiery single-car crash in Palmdale"
Saundra Loman says
Sarah Steffen you don’t know what your talking about. And obviously your parents didn’t teach you teach you that if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all. Sandy (one of Josh’s in-laws.)
Granms says
Fell asleep poor guy, R.I.P.
SarahSteffen says
My research indicates he had a prescription from a local doctor for depressants due to the death of his lived one’s. Depressants medications he probably fell asleep at the wheel. We need to start prosecuting docotors. I pray for his family not his enlaws but his blood family for their loss.
lovetheAV says
This is so sad. My heart goes out to him and his family. SarahSteffen – You are an idiot for your prosecute doctors comment. but you go ahead with your investigative reporting.
Alexis says
@lovetheAV…Great comment! Unfortunately some people will actually believe her comment.
Tim Scott says
There is certainly one doctor who needs to be prosecuted…the one who allegedly breached patient privacy to you. I suggest that you and the doctor need to turn yourselves in.
Mark says
This was a good person. He was my sons friend. I feel so sorry he is the 3 rd one to die in his family he has 2 other brothers that died.
Sandra says
Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry for this young man. He must have been tired. God rest his soul! Condolences to his family!