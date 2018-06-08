Family disturbance leads to shooting in Lancaster, one hurt

LANCASTER – A woman was shot and wounded Friday morning during a family disturbance in Lancaster.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday, June 8, at a home on the 300 block of East Avenue J-7.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting shots fired and found a woman with a non-life threatening wound, according to Deputy Trina Schraeder with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A man at the home was taken into custody after he said he was the shooter and surrendered to deputies, Schraeder said.

A weapon was recovered and the woman was taken to the hospital, Schraeder said.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies said they don’t know what triggered the domestic disturbance

No names were released in connection to the incident.

