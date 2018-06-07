Win DryTown season passes for 2 in Palmdale’s My-Waste App Contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to participate in its my-waste™ App Contest and be eligible to win two 2018 DryTown Water Park season passes.

The contest is designed to help spread the word about the app and its many helpful uses. By downloading the app and/or sharing the City’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter messages and then posting in the my-waste™ app, residents will be entered to win two 2018 DryTown Water Park season passes. The contest is free and open to Palmdale residents.

“Managing household trash, recycling and reporting issues in our community is made easy with the my-waste™ app,” stated Palmdale Management Analyst Mica Schuler.

To enter, residents need to download the my-waste™ app, select the Report a Problem tab and under Type of Problem, select Contest and post “I have downloaded the app” in the description section for one entry.

“If you have already have the app and/or to receive additional entries you may share any of the city’s my-waste™ posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which is worth one entry for each share,” Schuler said. “You must also let us know that you’ve shared one of the posts in the Contest section of the app, and include your social media user name.”

To download the free app you can visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Businesses/Public-Works/Environmental. The “my-waste™” app is also available via the App Store for iPhone and on Google Play for Androids.

The contest will run through June 27 and a winner will be selected randomly on June 28.

“Follow us on the city’s Facebook page, City of Palmdale-Government, on Instagram at and on Twitter at Palmdale City for more information and updates about the contest,” Schuler added.

For more information, call 661-267-5306.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–