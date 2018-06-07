Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Suspected thieves

If you recognize this couple, contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspects are wanted for grand theft.

They are accused of stealing approximately $4,000 in jewelry on May 26 from the Palmdale Pawn Shop, located at 412 East Palmdale Boulevard. The woman served as a distraction while the man “palmed” items from the display trays, once the trays were removed from each display case, according to an LASD bulletin. View it here.

The man is described as Hispanic, around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, and about 160 to 170 pounds. The woman is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, and about 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Day at 661-272-2610.

–