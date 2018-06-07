National Family Fitness Day this Saturday at Marie Kerr, Domenic Massari

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will celebrate National Family Fitness Day this Saturday with free activities.

Activities will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at both Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard, and Domenic Massari Park, located 37716 55th Street East.

“Bring your family down to the park and kick off the start of summer,” said Palmdale’s Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “We’ll have free fitness fun and games set up and available for families to use. Challenges are designed for family vs family or parents vs kids. Additional challenges include good old fashion baseball, child themed relay races, and more.”

For more information, call Marie Kerr Park at 661-267-5675 or Domenic Massari Park at 661-267-5593.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

