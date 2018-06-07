Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster crash [updated]

LANCASTER – A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in Lancaster Wednesday night after a female driver made a U-turn into his path, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, on Avenue J at 37th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the driver of a Toyota Avalon was eastbound on Avenue J, stopped at the curb at 37th Street East. A motorcyclist was eastbound on Avenue J in the number one lane approaching 37th Street East. [The driver] conducted a ‘U-Turn’ from the curb line into the path of [the motorcyclist],” the news release states.

The motorcyclist braked hard but was unable to avoid the Toyota Avalon, and the motorcycle slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the news release.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 21-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the sheriff’s news release.

“Neither speed nor impairment are a factor for either party,” the news release states.

The female driver’s name has not been released, no arrest has been made at this time, and the investigation into the crash is continuing, sheriff’s officials said Thursday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-948-8466.

UPDATE: The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as Josue Jimenez, 21, of Palmdale, according to the coroner’s office.

