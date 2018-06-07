LANCASTER – A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in Lancaster Wednesday night after a female driver made a U-turn into his path, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, on Avenue J at 37th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the driver of a Toyota Avalon was eastbound on Avenue J, stopped at the curb at 37th Street East. A motorcyclist was eastbound on Avenue J in the number one lane approaching 37th Street East. [The driver] conducted a ‘U-Turn’ from the curb line into the path of [the motorcyclist],” the news release states.
The motorcyclist braked hard but was unable to avoid the Toyota Avalon, and the motorcycle slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the news release.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 21-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the sheriff’s news release.
“Neither speed nor impairment are a factor for either party,” the news release states.
The female driver’s name has not been released, no arrest has been made at this time, and the investigation into the crash is continuing, sheriff’s officials said Thursday morning.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-948-8466.
UPDATE: The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as Josue Jimenez, 21, of Palmdale, according to the coroner’s office.
–
12 comments for "Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster crash [updated]"
Jone says
Obviously the motorbike (driver) seen the car If he was going that fast, and if he wasn’t looking at the road then that is his fault even if it was an illegal u turn he shouldn’t have went that fast (personally there)
Rochelle says
Speed was not a factor in the accident…and going East he would be approaching a stop sign on 40th. It was actually a lot closer to 40th than 37th, from what I saw….but I guess they have to pick the nearest cross street.
RF says
Apparently reading comprehension isn’t your strong point. What part of ““Neither speed nor impairment are a factor for either party,” are you having trouble with? The guy on the bike could have been with a few feet of the car when the imbecile driving it made the u-turn.
Randy Wells says
I have never encountered a city like this in my life. There are multiple motor vehicle accidents nearly every, single day if not every day. People blow through stop signs, stop lights and text while driving to include law enforcement. It’s no wonder this happens so frequently. The Ghettolope Valley needs to do something about this.
Nette says
So you are saying that only here you see people do these things? Hmmmmmm…… interesting. LOL!
Mortiz says
If this valley is too ghetto for you then perhaps you should pack up and leave to another city that suits you better.
KCCowgirl says
Such a waste. Moronic cagers!
Febe says
This stupid driver took my cousins life. Idiots like this go to prison!
Scott says
She should be arrested. She made an illegal U-Turn (from the curb). This is vehicular manslaughter. People do this all the time, and this is why it’s not legal.
Heated mann says
What A f+$&# stupid MORON . A U TURN FROM THE CURB . OBVIOUSLY WITHOUT CHECKING MIRRORS. I HOPE THEY TAKE THIS STUPID ASS GUILT TO THEYRE STUPID ASS GRAVE ..$&@&#